Tinubu reconciles MC Oluomo, Sego at Presidential villa

At the meeting, President Tinubu reconciled MC Oluomo and the new Chairman of NURTW (Lagos Chapter) Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle who’s popularly known as Sego.

MC Oluomo will vie to become the new National Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

President Tinubu reportedly listed why they should work together.

As it is now, the former Lagos Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo and the new Chairman, Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle known as Sego, have reconciled their differences on Thursday.

The duo, who visited President Bola Tinubu at Presidential Villa in Abuja, were sighted in viral pictures on the social media when they had handshake with the President in the presence of the Union’s stakeholders.

YOUNEWS is aware that MC Oluomo was not in support of Sego as his successor in Lagos NURTW.

Oluomo’s refusal to relinquish power Sego, prompted the Lagos state government to intervene in the power struggle so as to douse tension and avoid clash among the warring leaders.

It was gathered that Sego was yet to be sworn-in as State Chairman due to Oluomo’s reluctance to hand over the Union certificate to him.