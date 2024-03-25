Lagos announces closure of popular bridge in Ikorodu

The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Asolo Bridge in Ikorodu area of the State to pave way for the rehabilitation of the bridge.

The bridge will be closed from Saturday, 23 March, 2024, a statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

The Lagos State Office of Infrastructure will carry out the repairs.

Osiyemi said as a result of the rehabilitation, Asolo Bridge would be cordoned off partly from Mile 12 to Ogolonto.

He said during the first phase of the repair, motorists heading to Ogolonto/Ikorodu Garage from Ketu would be diverted into the BRT Corridor from Orita Aje Bus stop and would exit the lane at Mechanic Workshop to continue their journeys.

Osiyemi said motorists on the service lane heading towards Ketu/Mile 12 axis from Ogolonto/Ikorodu garage would be diverted to the BRT corridor at Mechanic Workshop and exit by Orita Aje Bus Stop/Ajegunle to continue their journeys.

On phase II of the project, he said Ikorodu-bound motorists inward Ogolonto/Ikorodu garage from Ketu/Mile 12 axis would maintain the service lane, while all BRT Buses would be diverted to the service lane by Ajegunle exit to continue their journeys.

“All Motorists (Private/Commercial and BRT buses) inward Ketu/Mile 12 axis from Ogolonto/Ikorodu garage will continue their journeys through the service lane after Asolo Bridge, while all BRT Buses will be diverted to the BRT lane by Ajegunle inlet,” he added.

Osiyemi implored motorists who ply the corridor to be patient as the state government has deployed necessary measures, including Traffic Management Officials and road signage to ameliorate inconveniences.