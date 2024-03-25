Ramadan: Nasiru Danu Donates Cartons of Noodles To University Students

The chairman/CEO of Nasiru Danu Foundation, Alhaji Nasiru Danu, on Saturday, donated 500 cartons of noodles to the students of the University of Abuja, UNIABUJA, the foundation had previously donated 500 cartoons of noodles to the students of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State.

Alhaji Danu handed over the cartons of noodles to the Vice-Chancellor of UNIABUJA, AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, at the Senate Chamber of the university.

He promised to continue donating food items to students of the university for the next 25 days, in the spirit of giving to support indigent students during the ongoing Ramadan.

He said: “Our intention when we came here was to donate 500 packages for 500 students, but when we saw the development of the university as a result of the commitment of the Vice Chancellor, I therefore spoke with my partners.

He said We have decided to feed 300 students for the next 25 days.

“So everyday, we’re going to agree on the figures to donate.

“We have decided to do a special package for federal universities.

“The reason why we chose these universities is that these are where children of the downtrodden who need this support are.

“We started with Federal University, Dutse.”

Danu said giving to society is an obligation clearly stated in Islam, which he believes in and is committed to seeing lives touched.

He stated that this Holy Month of Ramadan has necessitated sharing food and water, especially with the challenges being faced by many in Nigeria.

He added: “As a Muslim, we’re in the Holy Month of Ramadan and normally even without the hunger, it’s time we should try to share food and water, since we know the condition we are in.

“It’s encouraging.

“It’s a good work we are doing at the foundation.

“In Islam, we have what’s called Zakat.

“Whatsoever God has given to you, it’s a platform for you to touch lives.”

Danu added that the prices of noodles have shot up remarkably, forcing many Nigerians to remove the staple from their routine menu.

He said the foundation has been working assiduously to add value to humanity across all strata, which, according to him, led to the supply of cartons of noodles to 500 students of the Federal University, Dutse daily during the ongoing Ramadan.

He said the foundation chose some federal universities because majority of students in need are studying there.

He urged everyone to contribute to humanity, adding: “Everyone has a role to play in improving the welfare of others, no matter their circumstances.”

Alhaji Danu called on philanthropists across the country to engage in strategic partnerships with universities and society to ensure lives are changed.

He said: “In Islam, philanthropy work is a sensitive position because some of these students do not have food to eat or transport to go home, and some do not have food to eat as they wake up from their sleep this morning.

“We are encouraging many people because you don’t have to be a millionaire or a billionaire to give.”

He added that the foundation would continue to provide basic needs for the people

While reacting to Alhaji Danu’s philanthropic gesture, Na’Allah said he was excited to receive a call in the morning that food items would be brought to the university.

He lamented the inability of the university to accommodate all suffering students in the university’s employment scheme.

He promised that the Students’ Dean and the Students’ Union leadership would adequately share the food items with students who are in need.

He called on public-spirited individuals to come to the aid of the university since the government alone cannot shoulder all the responsibilities.

He said: “This university is ready to have private participation; we are eager.

“Universities cannot be run by the government alone, industries have their roles, parents have their roles, and philanthropists have their roles.

“The truth is that for Danu Foundation to come here is a demonstration of what we believe as a university.”