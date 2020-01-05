Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Used for ritual Pepper soup ! breasts, head, parts missing as Favour’s corpse exhumed

Younews Ng January 5, 2020

Pathetic – Breasts, Head, Missing From Corpse Of Exhumed LASU Student
Cami Ezenwa

It was a pathetic spectacle  when the remains of late Miss Favour Daley-Oladele, were exhumed from a dry shallow well, where she was dumped.

Daley-Oladele, a final year Sociology Student of Lagos State University (LASU), was allegedly murdered for money rituals and her remains dumped in a shallow well in Ikoyi-Ile, Osun, State..

Unfortunately, when she was exhumed from the well by homicide section of Osun Police Command, her two breasts, head and hand were missing.

The promising lady was killed by Segun Philip, 42, and her boyfriend, Adeeko Owolabi, 22, in Ikoyi-Ile, Osun, on Dec. 8, for money rituals.

Owolabi’s mother, Ruth was also said to have a played a role in the dastardly act.

Mr Babatunde Kokumo, the Osun Commissioner of Police,who led the operations to exhume the remains of the deceased said the police had carried out its investigation to ascertained the actual place the deceased was buried.

 

