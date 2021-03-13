33 FRSC officials arrested for alleged extortion

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has arrested 33 Federal Road Safety Corps officials and a civilian for allegedly extorting money from motorists on highways across the country.

In a joint operation code-named, Operation Tranquility V comprising officers of ICPC, Department of State Services and the FRSC, raids were carried out simultaneously in five locations nationwide.

According to a statement on Friday by the ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, titled, ‘Again, ICPC leads arrest of 33 FRSC Officials, one other for alleged extortion on highways,’ five FRSC officials and a civilian were nabbed at Onitsha Head Bridge, 11 officials on Awka – Onitsha Road, both in Anambra State; eight officials on Calabar – Bakassi Road, Cross River State; four FRSC officials at Hawan Kibo, Jos Road, Plateau State; and five officials on Oboloafor – Enugu Road, Enugu State.

The statement read, “The operation also yielded the recovery of a total sum of #45, 870 from the suspects which was alleged proceeds of their extortionate activities.

“While the suspects have been granted administrative bails and further investigation activities are still ongoing to ensure that those culpable are appropriately punished, it is noteworthy that ICPC is determined to sustain the operation to rid Nigeria’s highways of officials who extort money from road-users.”