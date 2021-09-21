Son reveals how Sunny Ade’s wife, Hon. Adejoke,62, died early hours today

Princess Hon Adejoke Risikat Adeniyi – Adegeye, 62, one of the wives of King Sunny Ade, a former member of Lagos State House of Assembly is dead!

The stepson of King Sunny Ade and the only child of Princess ( Hon) Risikat Ajoke Adegeye, who died today, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Mr. George Folami Olawande has revealed that his mother after a brief illness.

She had been indisposed just for a week and was already getting better when she called him from his Magodo Phase 2, Estate residence around 3 am to her Adonai Estate, Ikeja, residence.

“She told me to take her to her hospital on Victoria Island. We were on her way to the hospital when she told the driver to stop and that I should join her in the back seat.”

“We have not reached the hospital when she slumped beside me in the car”

What time was this?

” Around 4 am “

“Just the usual sickness and she was getting better”.

Hon Risikat Ajoke Adegeye was a member of the 6th Legislative Assembly of the Lagos State House of Assembly ( 2007-2011), where she was the Chairman, Committee of House on Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

She was also twice appointed by Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, as a commissioner in the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission.

She resigned from the commission in 2019 to contest for the Amuwo-Odofin House of Representatives seat but lost.