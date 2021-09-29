Tragic : Dora Akunyili’s husband, his Driver, Orderly assassinated

Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband to late former Minister of Information and Communications, Prof. Dora Akunyili, has been murdered by gunmen.

Dr. Akunyili, Proprietor and Chief Medical Director of one of the largest medical institutions in Enugu, St. Leo’s Hospital, was assassinated on Tuesday evening along Enugu – Onitsha old road.

The renowned medical practitioner was on his way back from a meeting of the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA) where the late Dora was honoured with an award when his vehicle was attacked.

“He was killed along with his driver and police orderly,” a reliable source revealed.

The event the late Dr. Akunyili attended held at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha and was organised by UNAA, Onitsha branch.

A source at the meeting said of late Dr. Akunyili: “He spoke glowingly about Dora and made a donation of 500k to the association.

“He was there with his son, Obum now working with Anambra state government.

“We saw them off to the car and it was emotional when Obum hugged him tight as both of them separated to join their respective vehicles.

“Obum was in a white Hilux while the man was in a big Jeep (I think Prado). God have mercy!