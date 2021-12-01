Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Ballon d’Or organizer yields to public opinion, to award Lewandowski for 2020

December 1, 2021

There were high expectations of Robert Lewandowski winning the award this year, but he was beaten by Lionel Messi who is now having seven Ballon d’Or in his Cabinet.

Ballon d’Or organizers have disclosed that they are thinking the possibility of awarding the 2020 award to Robert Lewandowski.

The Bayern Munich striker lost the 2021 edition to Lionel Messi and football fans around the world are not happy.

2020 edition of the Ballon d’Or was canceled because of Coronavirus in which Robert would have been named winner.

