List of Secondary Schools shut in Ogun over Cultism

The under-listed hotspot schools should commence their compulsory holiday with effect from Tuesday, 30th November, 2021. Kindly ensure the compliance of this in your different zones.

The schools are:

Egba High School Asero; Asero High School; Itori Comprehensive High School Itori; Ofada Community Comprehensive High School Ofada Lafenwa High School, Lafenwa, Abeokuta.

Egba Owode Grammar School Owode; Community Comprehensive High School Ijoun; Unity High School Kajola IboroAdo-odo Ota Eyini Comprehensive High School, Iboro

Government Science & Technical College Idi-Aba, Abeokuta;

Lisabi Grammar School Idi-Aba Abeokuta and Methodist High School, Arigbajo.