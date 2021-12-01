List of Secondary Schools shut in Ogun over Cultism

The under-listed hotspot schools should commence their compulsory holiday with effect from Tuesday, 30th November, 2021. Kindly ensure the compliance of this in your different zones.
The schools are:
Egba High School Asero; Asero High School; Itori Comprehensive High School Itori; Ofada Community Comprehensive High School Ofada Lafenwa High School, Lafenwa, Abeokuta.
Egba Owode Grammar School Owode; Community Comprehensive High School Ijoun; Unity High School Kajola IboroAdo-odo Ota Eyini Comprehensive High School, Iboro
Government Science & Technical College Idi-Aba, Abeokuta;
Lisabi Grammar School Idi-Aba Abeokuta and Methodist High School, Arigbajo.
- Professor Abayomi Arigbabu
Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology,