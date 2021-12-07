Kashamus Reacts ..”Our Son, Michael Was Only Serving As ‘School Father’ To Sylvester “

The family of Michael Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly tortured the late 12-year-old pupil of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni. Jnr, has called for calm.

In a statement issued by one Mutairu Kashamu, the family confirmed that Michael Kashamu is indeed the son of the late Senator Buruji Kashamu who represented Ogun East in the 8th National Assembly.

However, the family noted that despite the late Sylvester’s claims, the ongoing cyber-bullying and name-calling will not help solve the pending issue as it pledged to cooperate with the government during the investigation.

The family stated that it has conducted a private enquiry and “carefully questioned” Michael about his involvement.

According to the family, their son had truly served as a school father of Sylvester during the last session but had been moved to a different floor in the boarding house in the new session, which affected their closeness.

The statement was titled, “Dowen College Student’s Death: Kashamu’s Family Empathizes With The Bereaved…Calls For Thorough Investigation.”

Though corroborating Sylvester’s father’s comment that the deceased was bullied during the last session, the family said their son was however not involved at all.

It also said their son, Michael Kashamu was not aware that a similar incident had occurred again this year, which led to Sylvester’s injury and death.

The statement reads, “The Kashamu family has been inundated with enquiries, calls and messages over the unfortunate incident at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, which led to the untimely death of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of the College.

While we empathize and commiserate with the family of the late Sylvester Oromoni over the irreplaceable loss, we wish to appeal to all and sundry to hold their horses until the Police and the Lagos State government have completed their independent investigations and established the truth.

“Most commentators have rushed to conclusions based on assumptions and false information, including the allegation that our son Adewale Michael Kashamu was in any way involved in the bullying or beating of Sylvester Oromoni.

”Since the news of the unfortunate incident broke, we have made our own private enquiries and carefully questioned our son about his involvement. This is why we did not rush out to respond to the cyber-stalking, name-calling and negative commentaries that have taken over the social media about our son’s alleged involvement in this sad incident.

Some of the true facts now slowly emerging from under the mass of lies are that: Our son, Adewale Michael Kashamu, had acted as a school father for the late Sylvester in his first session in the school at the request of Sylvester’s sister who is also a student of the school.

“However, in the 2021 session commencing in September 2021 Adewale Michael Kashamu was moved to a different floor in the boarding house and engrossed in his own studies and activities, he was no longer as close to Sylvester as in the previous session.

”Adewale Michael Kashamu is a compassionate and considerate boy. Sometime last session, some boys had been accused of beating Sylvester with belts and seizing his foodstuff but Adewale Michael Kashamu was not involved at all. He was in fact in sympathy with Sylvester over that incident.

“On that occasion, Sylvester’s parents made a report to the school and the affected students were questioned and one of them at least was suspended.