Younews Ng March 8, 2022 Crime, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 121 Views

The suspected murderer of 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, Andrew Nice Omininikoron, 47, was arrested at his hiding place at Ososa, Ogun State by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Police Commissioner (CP) Abiodun Alabi said on Monday night.

Omininikoron, who was arrested alongside the owner of the house he fled to, was paraded before reporters at the Police Command, Ikeja.

Although the police refused reporters access to the suspect, The Nation gathered that Omininikoron had denied having any hands in Oluwabamise’s murder.

It was gathered that that suspect claimed his bus was hijacked by three armed men who threatened him with their gun to cooperate or be killed.

