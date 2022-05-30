After 39 Days, Man Riding Bike from London arrives Lagos

Finally, the courageous Nigerian man who in mid-April embarked on a journey to arrive Lagos from London on a motorbike has finally arrived in his home country.

He was treated to a celebrity-like reception by bikers and people who have been following his journey.

A mind-boggling road trip that kicked off on April 19 has drawn to a close on May 29, as biker Kunle Adeyanju has arrived in Nigeria.

The adventurous man spent 39 days on the London to Lagos road trip by a motorbike he had personally embarked on to end polio.