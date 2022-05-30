Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
After 39 Days, Man Riding Bike from London arrives Lagos

May 30, 2022

Finally, the courageous Nigerian man who in mid-April embarked on a journey to arrive Lagos from London on a motorbike has finally arrived in his home country.

He was treated to a celebrity-like reception by bikers and people who have been following his journey.

A mind-boggling road trip that kicked off on April 19 has drawn to a close on May 29, as biker Kunle Adeyanju has arrived in Nigeria.

The adventurous man spent 39 days on the London to Lagos road trip by a motorbike he had personally embarked on to end polio.

