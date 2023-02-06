Basketmouth marries New Lover Weeks After 12yrs Marriage Crashes !

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has walked down the aislebwith new lover, zkStella

This is coming a few weeks after Basketmouth managed to get people talking as he announced the end of his 12-year-old marriage with his wife, Elsie Uzoma Okpocha.

Basketmouth married Elsie Uzoma in 2010 and they are blessed with three children ,Janelle, Jason, and Maya Okpocha before the union hit the rock as he made it known publicly in an Instagram post on December 22nd, 2022.

Before Basketmouth made it known to all and sundry that his marriage with Elsie was over, the comedian had earlier teased fans with an astonishing photos of himself and Stella.

He accompanied the photos with the caption, “I have a BIG announcement to make. #BrightWedsStella #BS2022.”

However, a Facebook blog identified as Rant HQ Extension confirms that Basketmouth has finally unveiled Stella as his new wife.

The blogger wrote, “after divorcing, his first wife of 12 years, Elsie, Nigerian veteran comedian, Basketmouth unveils his brand new wife, Stella.

Reacting a Facebook user identified as Vivien Uju wrote, “He has been seeing her before the divorce ewo!

Marriage is now like a mere relationship date as many years as you can and then break up and move on to another woman you have been cheating on your partner with, it won’t still last bcoz what happened to the first broom will definitely happen to the new broom, God we need you to intervene so many homes are in shambles as a result of infidelity.”