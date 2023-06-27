YOUNEWS’ Checks: Root meaning of Àbọrú, Àbọyè, Àbọsìsẹ.. Tope Alabi Saga

Many have been talking about these names mentioned by Tope Alabi which had drawn so much criticism.

Some have said : The greeting is exclusively reserved for idol worshippers, particularly the Ogboni confraternity. Aboru Aboye; the appropriate response would be Aboye Bosise.

” The term Aboru Aboye, mostly used by Ifa worshippers in reverence to the deity”

For those who do not know what these three names are all about. Here is what you need to know.

“Àbọrú, Àbọyè, Àbọsìsẹ: Ọ̀rúnmìla’s three important women

In Odun Ifa Ògúndá Méjì, there is a story of Orunmila in desperate need to consult Olodumare, but it was difficult for him.

At the entrance of the house of Olodumare were three women. They are the Ìyàmi, who are daughters of Olodumare.

Orunmila knew he would have to get through the three Ìyàmis (women) to Olodumare and be well received.

So Orunmila consulted IFA and was told to make sacrifice in three calabash as gifts to the women.

Orunmila did as advised and placed the sacrifice at the river where the women bathe.

When the women saw the gifts, and discovered that they were brought by Orunmila, they were delighted and appreciative.

Because of Orunmila’s generosity, when he came to see Olodumare, the three Ìyàmis (women) gave him free passage and he concluded his mission successfully.

Seeing the great importance and spiritual power of these three women, Orunmila decided to ask their hands in marriage and they accepted.

Òrúnmìlà then gave the law that when anyone gets to the house of any Babalawo, before greeting the Babalawo, the three important women must be greeted first by saying Àbọrú, Àbọyè, Àbọṣíṣẹ .”

—Story culled from A Yòrubá Historical Book.