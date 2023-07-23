Flood takes over Osun highway, Adeleke Sympathises With Victims

Heavy rainfall lasting about four hours on Saturday led to the flooding of Ife/Ibadan road at Naira and Kobo Junction in Ikire, impeding movement along the expressway.

Besides stopping vehicular and human traffic for some hours, the flood also damaged business premises located along the expressway.

It was further learnt that many commuters passing through Ikire when the flood was at its peak, had to abandon their vehicles to avoid being swept away and waited for some hours for the water to recede before they proceeded on their journey.

A roadside trader at Naira and Kobo Junction, Ikire, simply identified as Tomisin, said apart from the Ife/Ibadan road that was flooded, some inner roads in Ikire also experienced flooding.

,,

Tomisin, who blamed the blockage of water channels and drainages in the area for the incident, called on the government to immediately act to prevent reoccurrence.

She said, “From Naira and Kobo Junction in Ikire down the road coming from Ibadan, many business places were flooded. Many filing stations and,,,,,other business premises were flooded. Many vehicles travelling early on Saturday had to park and wait for the water to recede. Many things were destroyed but no life was lost.”

Commenting, Osun State Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kehinde Adeleke, in a statement said, “Ikire and its environs witnessed a heavy and continuous rainfall in the early hour 22nd July, which lasted for good four hours.

“Ife/Ibadan expressway was blocked and minor roads within the Ikire town were also affected. Motorists were affected because the flood blocked some roads, but no record of casualty as at now.

Mainwhile, Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has sympathised with the people of Ikire over the flood disaster that affected the western area of the state recently.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke said his administration has previously embarked on prevention actions and initiatives, citing the massive rainfall as the cause of the sad event.

He said his administration has activated emergency measures to rescue people and livelihoods hugely impacted by the flooding, assuring victims of the incident that the government will do all in its capacity to support them.

“It is touching to learn about the monumental damages that flood has wrecked on homes and livelihoods in Ikire. The scale of the losses suffered by our people as a result of the flood disaster is too heavy especially at a time of economic strain as now,” the statement reads in part.

“I want to, on behalf of the State Government, convey heartfelt sympathy to everyone affected in one way or the other. As a government, we stand with the people of Ikire in this difficult moment and assure them of our commitment to support them overcome the challenges posed by the incident.

“Before this incident, our government has taken flood prevention steps, which includes expanding waterways and opening up water channels to ensure free-flow of water to Avery flooding.

We will intensify efforts in this regard and ensure that we guide against the kind of experience seen in Ikire.

“I have already directed the Commissioner of Environment to address the root cause of the flooding so as to forestall future occurrence. The people of Osun can rest assured that we are doing everything possible to tackle flooding in the state.”

Governor Adeleke urged the people of Ikire and Osun people not to panic as his government will be mobilizing every resource to confront the challenge and keep them and their properties safe.