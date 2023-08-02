IG warns protesters, “we’ll tolerate only peaceful rally”

Ahead of the labour unions’ protests, the acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered watertight security nationwide.

The Force Headquarters on Tuesday said the IG was deeply concerned about recent developments regarding the planned nationwide protests by the labour unions.

“While being mindful of the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in our constitution, the IG urges all parties involved to ensure that the planned demonstrations are conducted in a peaceful manner to prevent being hijacked by miscreants, owing to the previous ugly experiences of such protests in most major cosmopolitan cities in the country.

“The IG, however, acknowledges the grievances raised by the labour unions and the importance of constructive dialogue, which is sine qua non in addressing these issues,” the police spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said in a statement.

The police boss also urged all stakeholders, including the NLC, TUC, and other civil society groups, to embrace peaceful dialogue as “the most effective means of resolving grievances,” while also re-emphasising that the police were committed to ensuring a secure and conducive environment for open dialogue, constructive engagement and mutual understanding for a seamless exercise of civil rights.

Adejobi further noted that the IG had also ordered the Commissioners of Police in charge of various commands, and supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to engage in fruitful discussions with the NLC and TUC leadership to foster understanding and reach common grounds on the planned protests.

adding that perpetrators will be dealt with.

Adejobi added, “However, it is hereby reaffirmed that any attempt by miscreants to exploit the situation for violent purposes viz-a-viz vandalism, gangsterism, and extortion will be met with firm, professional and commensurate lawful approach. The police will not tolerate any act that threatens the peace and well-being of our country.

“In light of the potential challenges posed by the planned protests, the Nigeria Police Force is fully prepared to deploy all available resources to maintain law and order and to protect the lives and property of our citizens. The IGP therefore calls on all officers to be vigilant, professional, and uphold the highest standards of conduct during this period.”

In Kwara State, the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi has met with labour leaders, including commercial vehicle drivers and students in a bid to ensure a peaceful rally and maintain the peace in the state.

Meanwhile, human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has replied to a letter from the Federal Ministry of Justice over its claims that the planned protests by the workers unions were illegal.