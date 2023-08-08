Super Falcons Oparanozie Apologises Penalty loss

Super Falcons forward, Desire Oparanozie, has apologised for not being able to convert her penalty into a goal.

Following the team’s defeat to England via penalty shootout in the Round of 16 on Monday morning, Oparanozie shared a picture of herself in tears on her Instagram account and apologised to Nigerians.

She wrote, “Sad day! Very disappointing to have lost through penalties, and even more disappointing not to have converted mine. And for this I deeply apologise..”

England beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties to reach the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup after their last-16 tie finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.