8 NYSC kidnapped enroute Zamfara Camp, 4 escaped, one killed

The National Youth Service Corps has said its Director General, Brig. Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed is working with the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, and the military brigade to secure the release of eight corps members kidnapped in Zamfara State on Saturday.

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, made the development known on Wednesday in a telephone interview .

“As I speak to you, the NYSC DG is in Zamfara state, and the NYSC is currently working with the police, the military brigade, and the DSS to release the eight corps members that were kidnapped in Zamfara,” Megwa said.

Gunmen abducted eight members of the NYSC on a highway in Zamfara on Saturday.

The corps members were travelling inside an AKTC bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State, en route to Zamfara State, to take part in the mandatory national service.

A source in the transport company, confirmed the development, adding that the corps members were 11 in number but three escaped during the attack by the gunmen.

“The corps members were offloaded (from the bus) and taken into the bush. The police have recovered the bus.

“They left here (Uyo) on Friday and slept over in Abuja. It was when they were proceeding to Sokoto that they were kidnapped,” he said.

He further noted that the incident had been reported to government authorities and security agencies, adding that the bus driver was also killed.