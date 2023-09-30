Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » DJ Splash was never signed to Marlian Music, it’s all lies”- Naira Marley

DJ Splash was never signed to Marlian Music, it’s all lies”- Naira Marley

YouNews September 30, 2023 Celebrity, Entertainment, Music, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 65 Views

Controversial Nigerian artist Naira Marley has refuted claims that DJ Splash was ever associated with Marlian Music or served as his official DJ.

The artist stated this in an interview by former presidential spokesperson Reno Omokri, after being accused that he ruined DJ Splash’s life.

Recalls that DJ Splash recently spoke with actress Iyabo Ojo and claimed that Naira Marley and his boys planned to poison him when he was with them.

Reacting to this, Naira Marley reveals that, DJ Splash was never signed to his Marlian Music record label and the people only gave him the title of Marlian Music DJ because of the photo they took together.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Iyabo Ojo & Tonto Dike get new casket for Mohbad’s 2nd burial

Nigerians are hailing Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh for Mohbad’s new casket. YOUNEWS is aware ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2023