DJ Splash was never signed to Marlian Music, it’s all lies”- Naira Marley

Controversial Nigerian artist Naira Marley has refuted claims that DJ Splash was ever associated with Marlian Music or served as his official DJ.

The artist stated this in an interview by former presidential spokesperson Reno Omokri, after being accused that he ruined DJ Splash’s life.

Recalls that DJ Splash recently spoke with actress Iyabo Ojo and claimed that Naira Marley and his boys planned to poison him when he was with them.

Reacting to this, Naira Marley reveals that, DJ Splash was never signed to his Marlian Music record label and the people only gave him the title of Marlian Music DJ because of the photo they took together.