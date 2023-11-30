Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Edo 2024: Shaibu boasts, he’ll defeat gov Obaseki’s anointed candidate

Edo 2024: Shaibu boasts, he’ll defeat gov Obaseki’s anointed candidate

Just before the governorship election in Edo State, the state’s deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has vowed to defeat the anointed candidate of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu said he would defeat Obaseki’s anointed candidate because he has the backing of the people of the state.

According to Shaibu: “Definitely, I’ll defeat the so-called candidate of the governor, not because I have the power, but because Edo people want their own and I am their own. Edo people do not want importation; they want their own.

“The problem I have with the governor is that he has allowed certain individuals that have interest in governance to come between us.

“He is managing in his own style and the way he feels he can manage it. I am also managing it the way I feel I can manage it.

“When I said I was pressed, but not distressed, I understand the kind of intimidation and oppression I have gone through.”

