Heavy battle as Gunmen attack Kogi Electoral Comm.’s house 3.00 a.m

In the early hours of today, Friday 1st December 2023, around 3.30am, gunmen attacked the residence of our Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The armed men engaged the security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcement arrived.

While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle. A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence.This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office.

We call for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for our personnel and assets in Kogi State.

