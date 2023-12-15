Ex-Anambra Gov. Chukwuemeka Ezeife dies at 85

Elder statesman, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, the first Executive Governor of Anambra State, is dead, his family announced in a statement issued in the wee hours of this Friday, December 15, 2023.

Aged 85 years, the outspoken academic, politician and nationalist died yesterday evening in Abuja, according to the statement entitled,

“PRESS RELEASE ON THE PASSING OF OKWADIKE IGBOUKWU”.

Signed by Chief Rob Nwakaire Ezeife, Ahaejiejemba Igbo-Ukwu, the statement obtained reads: “On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, Okwadike, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, the first Executive Governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and former Presidential Aspirant. This sad event took place yesterday at 6pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja. More details about the deceased and the arrangements for his State Burial will be announced later.”