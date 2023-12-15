Supreme Court upholds treasonable charge against Kanu

Nigeria’s Supreme has upheld treasonable charges against the detained proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu has since been in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, since he was re-arrested in 2021.

The federal government prayed the court to set aside an earlier judgement by the Court of Appeal, which quashed the treasonable felony charge against Kanu and ordered his release because he was unlawfully brought back to the country after he jumped bail.

Kanu wants the Supreme Court to allow the Court of Appeal’s judgement and uphold his discharge and acquittal.