Wale Adenuga’s “unusual biography” is out

An unusual biography about the inspiring life of

cartoonist, humour merchant, publisher, television producer and mogul Adenuga of Ikebe Super and Super Story fame is out !

This book has got history, very long in coming! But then, it tells more history than its own history.

One of the brains behind it, Niran Adedokun said, the book entitled “An unusual biography” is about the inspiring life of Mr Wale Adenuga MFR, without argument one of Nigeria’s most successful players in the film and television sector.

“Please don’t take my word for it, get a copy of the book and see how this first class graduate of Business Administration became a phenomenal cartoonist, humour merchant, publisher, television producer and mogul.

Read about his trials and how he found the grace to constantly reinvent and turn them all into triumphs.

Adedokun added, “Read about how meeting his wife denied Nigeria her own version of Hugh Hefner and the Playboy empire he created. The book will make you laugh, cry and then laugh again .

” Atim Nkese Nkpubre and I are mighty grateful to Mr Adenuga for the opportunity to bring his story to live and we can’t wait for your feedback. So, get your copy from @rovingheights or other leading bookshops nationwide and thank me later.