Tinubu rewards Super Eagles with National Award, plots of land, flats in Abuja
February 14, 2024
President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, rewarded the Super Eagles of Nigeria with a national award (Member of the Order of the Niger, MON) flats in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and piece of land.
He made the pronouncement when he received the players and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Entire team of Ahmed Musa,Alex Iwobi, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Williams Troost Ekong and ...