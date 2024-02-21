Grace Amah: Pretty Damsel, Long time out of sight

Grace Amah (born 23 February 1986) is a Nollywood actress. and business woman

Her name is well-known for her part in the 1999 Nollywood film production called Elastic Limit. Now she’s been in more than 100 films.

Her name is also known to many for her part as a character in The Super Story TV series called “One Final Apple.

Grace Amah was born in a tiny village called Ebuwana-Etta situated in Ebonyi State in Southeastern She comes from the Igbo tribe of Ebonyi, Southeastern Nigeria.

Grace Amah grew up in a good home and received a good education.

Grace Amah completed her primary schooling at Yaba Model Primary School in Surulere Lagos.

She attended secondary school through Stadium High School Surulere, Lagos State, where she received an official certificate from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in addition to the Senior Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSCE), respectively. In order to obtain a more prestigious qualification, Grace Amah attended the highly regarded University of Lagos, where she graduated with an undergraduate degree from the department of Creative Arts.

The tale of her career began when she was a teenager 13. She was an actor in local theater and other events that could be described as helping to increase her confidence before cameras.

Grace Amah officially became a part of the Nollywood scene in 1999, when she was a part of a film called Chains which was produced by veteran Louis Isikaku.

The actress was also featured in a hit film, Elastic Movie, responsible for her sudden popularity. The film was made by Teco Benson It was released in 2000.

She has appeared in more than a hundred fascinating Nollywood films. A few of these include Gangster Paradise, Last Wedding, Society Lady, Atalanta series, and many other films.

Additionally, she was a part of one of the most watched Nigerian shows Super Story in the series named One Bad Apple, which brought her more attention as a youngster.