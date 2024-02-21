Daddy Fresh dying of stroke !

Daddy Fresh a veteran Nigerian reggae singer from Abia state, born in Lagos state Nigeria is in fire strait., dying of stroke.

A day ago, Nelson Brown sought help from fans and friends, to help Daddy Fresh financially to battle the stroke.

He wrote: Hello my dear fellow Nigeria’s pls i’m pleading and asking for help for my dear friend DADDY FRESH who has a serious health issue now, pls let’s save a Legend. This is his account details. BANK:- ZENITH BANK, ACCOUNT NO:- 1002817775, NAME:- m.o innocent

Innocent Michael Onyebuchi aka Daddy Fresh was a member of the defunct music group, ‘De Pretty Busy Boys’ that held sway in the 90’s, comprising renowned artistes like: Daddy Fresh, Daddy Showkey, Cashman Davies and Sexy Pretty.

Recently he was asked: But you have been off the scene for almost 20 years?

He answered: No. My last album was in 2012, aside that I have been dropping some singles. In 2015, I dropped a single which got to number one on every radio station across the country. I dropped some couple of singles after then also. I have about 137 songs mixed and mastered already and they will start dropping back to back. I have also won a couple of awards.

In 2012, I got 12 awards and got my degree in philosophy in the United States. Last year, I got five awards. In December, I also got another street award, Veterans Music Icon 2023, all these are due to my hard work. Within two years, I have gotten about 17 awards.