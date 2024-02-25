Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Fire outbreak in FCT Minister’s house, all properties razed

February 25, 2024

There was a major fire outbreak at the private residence of the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, on Sunday.

The fire outbreak occurred on Sunday afternoon at the residence located at No. 9, Justice Roseline Ukeji Close, Asokoro area of Abuja.

The fire fighters were unable to salvage anything in the house.

It was gathered that the outbreak started at the residence in the highbrow area of Asokoro in Abuja in the afternoon.

Firefighters reportedly failed to respond to the incident early enough, worsening the situation.

Though no official statement has been released, Media Aide to the minister, Austine Elemue, confirmed the incident but did not go into details.

