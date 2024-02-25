Fire outbreak in FCT Minister’s house, all properties razed

There was a major fire outbreak at the private residence of the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, on Sunday.

The fire outbreak occurred on Sunday afternoon at the residence located at No. 9, Justice Roseline Ukeji Close, Asokoro area of Abuja.

The fire fighters were unable to salvage anything in the house.

Firefighters reportedly failed to respond to the incident early enough, worsening the situation.

Though no official statement has been released, Media Aide to the minister, Austine Elemue, confirmed the incident but did not go into details.