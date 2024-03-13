Akpabio laments Senate’s damaged integrity

The Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, in his initial comment before the debate noted that Nigerians were bashing the Senate but Ningi insisted and refused to apologise to the Senate.

Akpabio said, “Nigerians are bashing the Senate. Many Nigerians will never in future come back to respect this chamber.

The integrity of this chamber has been totally damaged and we wanted you to repair it with your speech.

“Instead of that, you said you have more documents to prove what you are saying. This thing is in the public glare. I have not received full details up to this moment. If you had given me full details, I would have been able to know what you know.

“So far, what you know is only known to you, it is not known to any other person. I don’t know how you rushed to the press carrying different versions. Social media is very fast. From Canada, the United States, everywhere, the story was budget padding by the Senate.

“I can quote a section of the Premium Times that said ‘This is the highest level of budget padding in Nigeria’s history where the budget passed a budget of N25tn but what we collected was N28tn.