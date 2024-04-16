Knocks, kudos on “B.sc Law” testimony woman, for accepting apology

There are opinions that she needs to get proper, well publicized, well worded,aired on Church altar apology, before forgiveness.

Pastor Enenche’s apology has been variously adjudged unapologetic

And the act of gong to meet her is randomly considered Damage control .

Now they have oppressed her to submission, a source said,

And added: There’s no apology here, rather, pride and justification of their wrong doing.

Critics of Pastor Enenche’s actions argue that such public displays of humiliation are antithetical to the teachings of compassion and empathy espoused by Christianity…

Needless to say, Pastor Paul Eneche owes Ms. Vera Anyim an apology…a very public apology. It must also go viral!

Verily disturbed and pained by the development, the lady Ms Anyim Vera said : It’s disheartened because I couldn’t speak English like lawyers.i was labeled a liar for mistakenly saying B.Sc instead of LLB.

“Actually l graduated with a Third Class at NOUN.

the rejected stone can become the cornerstone. We’re reminded not to look down on anyone. U can’t imagine what i endured throughout the service. How shattered I must have felt to be disgraced by my spiritual leader in such a manner?

I am no. 2262 on the list.

I Vera deserves better now”

Interestingly, Sister Vera Anyim says..Pastor Paul Enenche has apologized..and that she has moved on and the we should put the whole brouhaha behind us.

ALL IS WELL THAT ENDS WELL

Anyim Vera in a warm embrace with Dr Pastor Paul and BeckyPaul Enenche, during a visit to her said ;

Good evening to everyone, pls I don’t have any issue with my spiritual father and my spiritual mother, Pastor Dr Paul and Becky Enenche. As you can see we are all one happy family and I Love them. Thank you.

Angered by what has been described as sudden, camouflage apology, a commenter said ” Nonsense after the insult they’re smiling with her.

Where is the apology, Did you hear the pastor talking? , she was coerced, she was doing the damage repair herself all alone”