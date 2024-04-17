EFCC goes tough, Obi Cubana’s next, detained after Bobrisky

Economic and Financial Crime Commission ( EFCC) has said it remains committed to probing and prosecuting individuals involved in such acts.

“The commission will always investigate and prosecute anyone involved in the abuse of the Naira.

The EFCC stressed that while the commission had been inundated with videos depicting naira abuse.

Now, the attention, focus is on Obi Cubana.

The allegations brought against Cubana were submitted on April 4th by EFFC prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) and a team of seven other lawyers representing the Commission’s Chairman.

In Count 1, it was alleged, “that you, Okechukwu Pascal on 13th Feb. 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

In count 2, it was alleged, “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

In Count 3, it was alleged, “that you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

The court hearing happened shortly after the EFCC brought charges against the well-known cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly referred to as Bobrisky, for comparable offenses and handed down a six-month jail term.