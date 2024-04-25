1.94m Pulpils write JAMB 2024, as Father, Son detained for Cheating

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has revealed that two suspects, a father and his son, were arrested for their alleged involvement in impersonation during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

This was just as the Board added that no fewer than 1.94 million candidates sat for the 2024 examinations across the country.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known to newsmen shortly after monitoring the exam at the Kaduna State University CBT Centre, Kaduna, on Wednesday.

The JAMB boss refrained from disclosing the identities of the parent and their child, as well as the location of the reported malpractice.

He said, “For those who engage in cheating, they should know that it does not pay.

“The technology is helping us to check that.

“Across the country, most of the problems we have is impersonation.

For instance, now, we say we have NIN, we now have cases of people with two NINs and therefore that has defeated the purpose of identity verification.

“We are going to take that up with NIMC that there are people who have two NINs.

“We have a case of a father impersonating his son, writing an examination for the son and I wonder, are you not destroying your son’s future?

“Of course, two of them are now in custody. I can’t understand what the father will now tell his son when they are both locked up in the same cell.

“This happened definitely not in Kaduna, but I don’t want to disclose the state.

“So, it is largely cases of impersonation, but we are ahead of them; we are just picking them up like chicken now because the facilities are there for us to see what they are doing and to pick them up.”

He noted that at the end of the examination today, there would be less than 100,000 candidates remaining in Lagos, Benue and other states in the country.

He added that JAMB’s improved technology made the exercise smoother and faster.

“Today, I have seen something which we need to improve on, but most importantly, we have done so many things in the background to make the exercise faster, more efficient and better. We have increased the level of automation.

“This year, 1.94 million candidates are writing UTME. By the end of today, we would have less than 100,000 remaining.

“By the end of today, what will be remaining will be Lagos, Makurdi and other few places in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, the JAMB Registrar also commended parents for their behaviour during the conduct of the 2024 UTME exercise, noting that there was no parent intrusion, unlike the previous year when some parents flocked to the various computer-based centres during the exams.

“There is no report this year of parents intruding, except in one state.

In that state, they felt that since the first session failed, their children should not continue with the second or other sessions,” he added.

Oloyede also used the opportunity to inform those who have missed the exam, for reasons not caused by the examination body, to forget about it, saying that JAMB cannot spend tens of millions of the nation’s resources to reorganise a session for a few candidates who missed the exams due to their personal recklessness.

“Most of those candidates who missed the UTME are students from hostels who were made to register through schools because of the money the schools want to collect from the parents in the name of JAMB.

“They would now put 30 students in one bus. They will now be dropping them off in different locations. By the time they get to the last student’s centre, he is already late for the exam.

“You will now see the principal writing to me. What business do I have with a school?”, he asked.