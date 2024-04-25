NFF ‘ll announce S/Eagles coach next week

The President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Engr Ibrahim Gusau has revealed that the federation will be announcing the new Super Eagles coach next week.

He made this known while speaking to our correspondent on the sidelines after inaugurating five of the Federation’s sub-committees at the Sunday Dankaro House at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja yesterday.

It will be recalled Nigeria has been without a substantive coach since the exit of Jose Peseiro following the expiration of his contract in February.

With his exit, the NFF called for applications and several coaches applied for the job. Though the federation has kept the identity of the coach to be appointed under wraps, feelers from the federation suggest a foreign coach will be named as Peseiro’s successor.

“The issue about the Super Eagles coaching will be resolved very soon. I think you had a little tip-off from the sports minister who had said maximum of the next two weeks.

Now, we have one week and by God’s grace next week, we will get out of this,” he said.

In the same vein, Gusau has charged the governing body’s sub-committees to cogitate and come up with fresh ideas, policies and programmes that will drive Nigeria Football to new heights of excellence.

“Football has become highly dynamic and only great ideas will drive real growth and sustainability. The chairmen, vice chairmen and members of these committees must commit to bring forth ideas that will take us further in our mission to take our game to the next level.

“The members have been carefully selected by the NFF Board and I believe we have in the committees, men and women of calibre who will help the Board achieve its objectives.”

Underscoring the fact that the digital age has caught up with individuals, institutions and establishments, Gusau told the members that most of their meetings would have to be in virtual mode.

“We are not saying that you will never have physical meetings, but logistics and the reality of our situation at the moment, as well as convenience, mean that most meetings will have to hold virtually,” he stated.