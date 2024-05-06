Fuel Scarcity refuses to go !

Scrambling to buy fuel continues unabated in Nigeria, West Africa.

Queues have refuse to ease off at the filling stations despite the promises from the government ..and Nigerians are worried as the fuel crisis degenerates into loss of sources of income.

The persistent fuel scarcity seems to be a huge source of income for black marketers, as young boys and girls were sighted by the roadside in Lekki, Ajah and other parts of Lagos and Nigeria ,at large, advertising fuel in jerry cans.

Federal Government on Wednesday said it had begun a 15-day emergency fuel supply to ensure the commodity circulates across the length and breadth of the country to immediately cushion the scarcity.

The government also disclosed that vessels importing Premium Motor Spirit would continue to berth at the shore to discharge petrol to different depots, from where the product would be distributed to different filling stations.

But despite these promises, the product is yet to be available to residents as commercial drivers now keep vigil at filling stations in Abeokuta, Lagos, Oyo and others.

Commercial drivers have raised transport fares as the majority of them now patronise black marketers who sell a litre of petrol at N1,200 per litre or more.

Many commercial driver are now sleping in their vehicles in an attempt to buy fuel.

At most fuel station, attendants were warning motorists to go if they could not buy the product at the new rate.

Along the Egbeda-Idimu-Ikotun axis of Lagos, the black marketers sold five litres of the product for N6,000.