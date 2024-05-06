Guinness World Record : Lady in 72-Hr Nail Painting Marathon

A Nigerian nail painter from Plateau State, Lisha Dachor, 19, has wrapped up her attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest nail painting marathon by an individual.

At the event, dubbed a “nail-a-thon,” Dachor was reported to have painted over 4,000 artificial nails in 72 hours.

In a post on her Facebook page on Thursday, she wrote, “Breaking barriers and setting records! Honoured to have set a new milestone in the world of nail art with the longest marathon painting of artificial nails by an individual. Grateful for the journey and the incredible support.”