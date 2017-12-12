Salah beats Victor Moses to wins BBC African footballer of the year

Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah, has been voted the BBC African footballer of the year – He won the prestigious award ahead of Super Eagles forward Victor Moses – Salah, 25, while reacting to his emergence says he wants to be the best footballer from his home country Egypt Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted BBC African Footballer of the Year for 2017.

The pacy Egyptian forward won the prestigious award ahead of stiff competition from Chelsea’s fullback Victor Moses, fellow Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane, Dortmund attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Naby Keita. While reacting to his victory, Salah told BBC “I am very happy to win this award,” “It’s always a special feeling when you win something. I feel like I had a great year, so I’m very happy.”

In early 2017, the forward was the central figure for Egypt as they finished runners-up at the Africa Cup of Nations. Mohamed Salah wins BBC African footballer of the year He was also handy in all seven of the goals that took the Pharaohs to their first World Cup since 1990 – assisting two and scoring five, including the stoppage-time penalty against Congo that qualified them for Russia. “I want to be the best Egyptian ever so I work hard,” added Salah, who is the third player from Egypt to win the award and first since 2008. “I always follow my own way and I want everyone in Egypt to follow my way.”

Salah’s form at club level as been every bit as impressive as it has in internationals. While at AS Roma, he scored 15 goals and assisted 11 others as he helped the Rome club finish second in Serie A, their best league placing in seven years, prior to joining Liverpool and scoring 13 times in his first 16 league games.

“I would like to thank my Liverpool team-mates and I also had a good season with Roma so I have to thank my team-mates there and my team-mates in the national team,” said Salah.