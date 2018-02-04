Maradona refused entry to US ‘for calling Trump a ‘puppet’

Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona was denied entry to the US after he insulted President Donald Trump on South American TV.

His lawyer, Matias Morla confirmed this to national news program ‘Buenos Días América’

He said Maradona was denied Visa to the US after he granted an interview to Venezuelan TV station ‘TeleSur’, where he shared his thoughts about the US president.

Matias said: “You can imagine, I was in the embassy and I said ‘Diego, please don’t talk about the United States’,” Mr. Morla said.

“Because the interview was with TeleSur and I know how these things go.

“And the second question was ‘What do you think of Donald Trump’?

“He said ‘Donald Trump is a chirolita (a slang term for dummy or puppet)?’

Morla said that following Maradona’s controversial comments, he told the ex-player, “After this, I said I’m going to have to represent you in Miami instead.”

At the time of the interview, Maradona, 57, was in the process of applying for a visa to the States, which was subsequently denied.

The football legend who’s currently managing Al Fujairah, a club based in the Arab Emirates needed to travel to Miami, Florida, to face a trial involving his ex-wife Claudia Villafane.