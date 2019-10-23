A dozen shocking fact in soccer world

1. Zinedine Zidane was never caught offside throughout his football career.

2. Kanu Nwankwo did not score a single goal at the AFCON, in 6 different tournaments. 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008 & 2010.

3. Steven Gerrard has exchanged his jersey with over 200 players, but never with a United player.

4. Alex Song ( Cameroon 🇨🇲 player) have 27 siblings.

5. Gareth Bale is one of the few players to score, assist,& score an own in a single match.

6. Lionel Messi is the youngest player to win the Ballon’dor award.

7. Ryan Giggs is the only player to score more than 100 goals without a single hat-trick.

8. Yakubu Aiyegbeni is the first African player to score a hat-trick in the UEFA champions league.

9. Mikel Obi is the only Nigerian that have scored at least a goal at the U-17, U-20, AFCON, Olympics, Confederations cup, premier league, Champions league, FA cup, Championship.

10. Mikel Obi is the only Nigerian player to play at the U-17, U-20, AFCON, Olympics, World cup& Confederations cup.

11. Mohamed Salah have scored against every team he played against in the EPL since he joined Liverpool in 2017, except Manchester United.

12. Liverpool is the only club to have sighted the Premier League on three different seasons only not to win it