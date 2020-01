A Nigerian, Miss Omolola Ajayi, who was suspected to have been trafficked to Lebanon, has been released.

According to information from the Office of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Omolola is now in the hands of the Nigerian ambassador in Beirut and she is expected back home soon.

Miss Ajayi had cried out for help in a video which had gone viral, claiming that she was sold into slavery in Lebanon.