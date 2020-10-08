Diplomat emerges new Emir of Zaria, Buhari sends greetings

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau (Zaria). He succeeds HRH Alh. (Dr.) Shehu Idris, who died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 after reigning for 45 years. Alh. Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi.

Until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar. He has been a permanent Commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission since 2015. He has worked in banking and as Executive Director and later acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation. He was a staff of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency before a stint as Head of Human Resources at MTel, the mobile communications arm of the old Nigerian Telecommunications Limited (NITEL).

Born in 1966, Alh. Bamalli studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University. He is also a fellow on Conflict Resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom (UK).

On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has congratulated HRH Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment and wished him a successful and peaceful reign as Emir of Zazzau

Mainwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and advised him to be the leader of all.

Following the announcement on Wednesday, President Buhari said in a message to the new Emir: “I congratulate you on making history by becoming the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years. You deserve the appointment and I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you.”

According to the President, “While you bask in the glory of the moment, I want you to be the leader to all and treat all your people fairly in the performance of your duties.”

“This is a challenging moment and therefore, I want you to use this opportunity to unite all members of the ruling houses for the interest of your people,” he advised Amb. Bamalli.

“May Allah grant you wisdom and guidance in the discharge of this responsibility,” President Buhari prayed for the new Emir.