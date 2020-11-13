Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Salah tests positive for coronavirus

November 13, 2020

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

The Egyptian Football Federation said on Friday that Salah, 28, returned a positive test but is not displaying any symptoms.

They added that the other members of the team had tested negative.

Egypt host Togo in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Saturday, followed by the reverse fixture in Togo on Tuesday.

Salah will now self-isolate and could miss Liverpool’s next two matches.

The Reds host Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, 22 November, followed by a Champions League tie against Atalanta at Anfield on Wednesday, 25 November.

Salah has started all eight of Liverpool’s Premier League games this season, scoring eight goals. 

