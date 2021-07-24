Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Pal explains why a Senator Knelt Before James Ibori

Pal explains why a Senator Knelt Before James Ibori

Younews Ng July 24, 2021 Celebrity, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 58 Views

An associate of Senator representing Delta South, James Manager, has explained why he was seen kneeling before a former Governor, James Ibori, in a picture that has gone viral.

The source familiar with the matter disclosed on Friday that it was just a sign of respect in Urhobo culture.

He confirmed the picture was taken on Wednesday when Manager paid Ibori a courtesy visit.

Providing the details, he said: “Senator went to visit him on Wednesday.

“Ibori is a senior, a king and an elder to him, being his former boss.

“Whenever you go to pay homage to an Urhobo elder or someone you hold in high esteem, you kneel down.

“It is a sign of appreciation for people to show who the person is to you.

“Things are just being twisted on social media.

“It is a personal relationship.

“You don’t expect the senator to stand up to address Ibori.

“Senator came to pay homage to him because he had not seen Ibori in a long time and he took drinks.

“Those are the drinks you see on the table in the picture.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Bitcoin rises to $32,431

The digital currency whose fortune had dwindled recently rose above $32,000 on Thursday. It looks ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.