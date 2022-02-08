Sanwo-Olu signs bill regulating real estate transactions in Lagos..What is it all about ?

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed a bill regulating real estate transactions in the state.

The governor signed the bill at the Executive Chamber at the Lagos House in the Ikeja area on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu said the law to regulate the real estate transactions in Lagos State will help to protect the citizens; the unsuspecting Lagosians who fall prey to many real estate professionals, adding that the law will also help players in the real estate sector to know what is expected of them and for government to be able to track who is doing what in the sector.

“It is really around ease of doing business and ensuring that we can continue to attract private sector investments into the real estate space.

We believe this law will be the very first in the country that has taken a deep dive into what is happening in that space and it further strengthens our intervention in housing through the Ministry of Housing,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the law to regulate the real estate transactions in Lagos State would help to protect the citizens; the unsuspecting residents who fell prey to many real estate professionals.