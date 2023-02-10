Adeleke goes to Appeal Court with 74 points

Governor Adeleke and the People’s Democratic Party,PDP, have raised 74 grounds for their appeal against the tribunal judgement that switched his election to former Governor Oyetola.

Governor Adeleke and his party PDP are asking the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which voided his victory in the July 16 election.

The tribunal, in the majority judgement read by its chairman, Tertsea Kume, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return from Mr Adeleke and issue it to former governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The panel based its decision on over-voting in hundreds of polling units during the election.

The electoral commission, according to a notice of appeal filed on Wednesday by its counsel, Paul Ananaba, is also challenging the judgement

Adeleke and the PDP, in their separate notices of appeal, argued that the judgement contained “errors in law.”

The governor is asking the appellate court to set aside the whole decision of the tribunal and dismiss Mr Oyetola’s petition for “want of competence and jurisdiction.”

Adeleke raised 31 grounds of appeal in the notice.

The reliefs sought by Mr Adeleke are:

“An order allowing the appeal.

“An order setting aside the whole decision of the Tribunal

“An order striking out the petition for want of competence and jurisdiction.

“In the alternative to,

“An order dismissing the petition on the merit.”

The PDP, in its notice of appeal, is also asking the court to strike out the petition challenging its candidate for “want of jurisdiction.”

The party is praying to the appellate court to affirm Mr Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.

The PDP raised 43 grounds of appeal in the notice.

“The judgement is against the weight of evidence,” the party said in the notice of appeal.

The reliefs sought by the PDP are:

“An order dismissing/striking out EPT/OS/GOV/01/2022 for want of jurisdiction.

“Allow the appeal and dismissing petition No. EPT/OS/GOV/01/2022 in its entirety.

“Affirming the 4th Respondent as the duly elected Governor of Osun State having won the majority votes cast and satisfying the constitutional requirement in the Osun State Governorship Election of 16th July, 2022.”