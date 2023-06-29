Actress, “Iyabo Oko”,62, dies of Stroke, 6 mths after 1st death !

Famous Yoruba actress, Sidikat Odunkanwi popularly known as Iyabo Oko, is dead… and this time, Her remains was certified dead before the news was broken!

Announcing her death on a Facebook page on Thursday, one of the actress’s daughters, Bisi Aisha said Iyabo Oko died on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old actress had before her demise battled with ill-health which caused her to take a long break from the movie scene.

The death was confirmed by the daughter of the deceased, Bisi Aisha, on Thursday.

She said her mother died Wednesday evening after battling an unknown ailment at 62.

Ms Aisha took to her Instagram account to disclose the unfortunate incident by displaying her mother’s picture.

She wrote, “It is well with your soul, mummy. RIP.”

YOUNEWS can say authoritatively that the actress was diagnosed with Ishaemic stroke about five years ago but chose to keep her health issues away from the public.

She and her relatives battled it with all vigour..She displayed the sheer will to live.

She fought the illness with her being, always expressing positivism that she would live!

At last, she has succumbed to the icy hands of death, a la stroke !

Iyabo Oko was born on November 15, 1960, in Iwo, Osun.

It may be recalled that the Veteran Yoruba actress, Iyabo Oko, was once declared dead, but ‘resurrects’ after initially reported dead.

In 1973, she started acting as a teenager under Eda Onileola Theatre Troupe before becoming popular for her character role in the movie Oko, produced by ‘Oga Bello’.

In 2015, she was diagnosed with an Ischemic stroke which made her take a break from acting.

In 2016, she was honoured with the Special Recognition Award at the City People Entertainment Awards for her contribution to the growth of the Yoruba movie industry.

Early this year , Confusion trailed her health status.

She was previously announced dead, came back alive three hours after.

Then, her daughter, Bisi Aisha, who is social media savvy, gave updates on Instagram.

Concidentally, it was also on a Wednesday in January. (6th January 2022)

About three hours after the 62-year-old actress was announced dead, she was said to move her hand.

Bisi Aisha initially announced her mother’s death in several Instagram posts late on that Wednesday night in the month of January, posting, “My mum is gone. Rest well mummy. May ur soul Rest In Peace mummy”.

On Thursday morning, she updated the post, saying, “Wonderful being, she moved her hand after being confirmed dead three hours ago.

God, we will forever praise your holy name.”

Iyabo Oko’s transition was also early announced by actress Foluke Daramola-Salako.

She too initially wrote on her Instagram page, “And finally we lost her… RIP Iyabo Oko, we did our best but God knows best”.

Foluke Daramola-Salako also later updated that Iyabo Oko is no longer dead.

“Just heard from her daughter again that she moved her hand and she is still alive. Hallelujah! She is alive.

“It was her same daughter that announced her death before and she was the one that says is alive now.”

Another daughter of hers, Olamide said of the illness:, “What affected my mum was the fact that she was not going for her medical check-ups.

I want Nigerians to help provide a car for her.

” What happened (to her) could have been prevented but because of the unavailability of a car, things took a different turn. She lives very far from the hospital.

“When she had her last ‘attack’, I had to get a motorcycle to convey her to the junction before I could get a cab to pick her.

She was diagnosed with right ischaemia stroke some years back.

The first health scare happened about five years ago but she did not want anyone to know about it.

” My elder siblings even flew her to China for better medical treatment and she got better. Sadly, she had two other ‘attacks’.

“But, she instructed us not to tell anyone about it, that she would be fine.

But seven days ago, she had another attack that affected her limbs. However, she is getting better.

“She can now talk and respond to people. The doctors have assured us that with the help of physiotherapy, she would be able to use her limbs again.

“We spoke out because we now need financial help. Her children are doing their best but they can’t do everything.

Actresses like Foluke Daramola, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, and Biodun Okeowo have assisted financially in the past.

YOUNEWS, confirmed that she is now dead for real,..she has breath her last.. and doctors have certified her dead, before her daughter broke the news this time around.