Returns of Hajj pilgrims begins today..24 death so far !

Transport of pilgrims back to Nigeria begin today, Tuesday, July 4.

It’s the first set!

And the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has revealed that Nigeria lost 14 pilgrims in Saudi Arabia from the beginning of ongoing 2023 hajj operation to date.

Dr Usman Galadima, Chief of Operations and Head of the NAHCON National Medical Team, made this known during a post-Arafat meeting with stakeholders on Sunday in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Galadima explained that seven pilgrims died before Arafat, six died during the five-day Mashair (core Hajj period) and additional one person died after the Arafat.

“We had six reported death at Mashair, four died in Arafat and the other two died in Mina. Already we lost seven pilgrims before Arafat and just now I have just been informed that we lost another pilgrim. This brings the total of deaths recorded to 14.

“The mortality rate is similar to that of 2019,” he said.

YOUNEWS gathered that the medical team recorded three cases of chickenpox during the core hajj period and the affected pilgrims were immediately moved out of the area as a preventive measure to avoid the spread of the disease.

Galadima also disclosed that the team recorded two deliveries during the period of hajj ritual in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, adding that one of the pregnant women delivered on the road, while the second one was brought to the clinic and delivered safely.

The preventive approach to avoid death of pilgrims, YOUNEWS learnt are : The need for a thorough pre-hajj medical screening with the issuance of a certificate of medical fitness.

Elderly pilgrims and those that are very sick should be discouraged from participating in the symbolic devil stoning at Jamrat because of the stress involved.