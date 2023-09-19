Family of 6 perishes in road accident

Tragedy struck Ugep community in Yakurr local government area of Cross River state as six members of Mr Edet Eteng’s family died in a ghastly motor accident.

The auto crash, which occurred along Bekwara – Abochiche road, involved two vehicles and claimed the lives of a whole family numbering six including Mr Eteng, the wife and four of his children.

Eteng and the family live in Abuja and were at his village (Ugep) for the long holiday as well as to celebrate the Leboku festival.

The family, which was on their way to Abuja after the long holiday, met their untimely death after their car was said to have collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The accident, according to eye witness, occurred after the vehicle carrying the family derailed from its lane and collided face-to- face with the oncoming vehicle.

Sources close to the family in Ugep said that the four children were buried this morning at Ugep while the corpses of the man and the wife have been deposited at one of the hospitals in Ogoja local government area.

The source said the community and the family members are shocked at the ugly incident, disclosing that late Eteng just lost the aged mother a few days after celebrating her birthday and was going back to Abuja to prepare and come home for the mother’s burial.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Cross Road Sector Command, Mr. Ikpi Esuku, said the Command has not been officially notified about the accident. (Daily Sun)