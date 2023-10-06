Wife keeps Pastor T. B. Joshua’s crusade, charity alive, set for Kenya

There are instructions that wife of late Pastor T.B. Joshua of

Synagogue Church of God is leaving no stone unturned, to continue her husband’s legacy.

The now Leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations and wife of Pastor T.B. Joshua, the Founder of the church, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, is Kenya bond.

She says the forthcoming two-day crusade and charity work in Kenya is intended to help liberate people from diverse challenges.

Joshua, widow of the late prolific miracle preacher born Temitope Balogun Joshua, said this to newsmen on Thursday.

She said in Lagos that the East African mission was being carried out as part of God’s instructions.

The crusade, scheduled for October 13 and 14, will be held at the Kasarani Moi International Stadium, Nairobi, the capital city of Kenya.

SCOAN, known for global outreach evangelism, attracts faithfuls with its spontaneous miracles, healings and charity works that people experience at its services.

The Pastor, who took over the mantle of leadership of the church following the demise of husband, also has miracles and healing ministration leadings.

Joshua said the crusade was an advancement of God’s will for the organisation.

The preacher, who spoke on the prevalence of social anomalies in the society, said it was pertinent to rescue people through God’s readily available grace and benevolence.

She said: “This session is in furtherance of God’s will for the commission and mankind, for the salvation of souls and fulfilled destinies.

“We are also undertaking charity programmes as part of our mission.

“This is by God’s instruction in His Grace, mercy and favour that the nation of Kenya should partake in the blessings associated with this divine assignment.

“Clearly, a great event is about taking place in Kenya.

“It’s going to be a turning point.

“The nation is already bubbling and daily getting more excited for the event.”

Meanwhile, a preview of the Church’s official registration portal for the event revealed an unprecedented enthusiasm as thousands of people had registered for it.

YOUNEWS understands that people from neighbouring countries of Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia and even far away South Africa had registered several days ahead of the event.

It showed that more people outside the continent had indicated interest to attend because of its significance.

The Kenyans appeared to be over excited that the East African country, known for being the world’s best Safari destination with 50 epic national parks, was the host for the event.

It may be recalled that the Church, earlier in the year, had staged a people-oriented crusade in Madrid, Spain and it attracted numerous worshippers from other countries.