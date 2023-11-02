Ajaero injuries severe, FMC, Owerri rejects ,to be flown abroad

Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri has rejected further treatment of the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero.

The hospital said the injuries suffered by the Labour leader is beyond what was imagined.

And because of internal injuries, bones fracture and brain damage, he is to be flown abroad for medical treatment for the injuries he sustained during a scuffle in Imo state.

The NLC publicity secretary, Benson Upah, said the NLC president could not be treated at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri because of the nature of the injuries he sustained during the scuffle.

The NLC president was in Owerri on Wednesday, November 1, to mobilize Imo workers for a protest rally in the state over an alleged violation and abuse of the rights and privileges of workers by the state government.

However, the planned peaceful protest turned violent with allegations that thugs emerged and descended on the protesters and labour leaders.