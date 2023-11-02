BREAKING: Former PDP Chairman Is Dead

A former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party is dead.
Rotarian Bola Olu-Ojo, a former chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead.
The development was confirmed via a statement from a family source.
A former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party is dead.
Rotarian Bola Olu-Ojo, a former chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is dead.
The development was confirmed via a statement from a family source.
Tags is dead PDP slideshow. news
The Pastor and Spiritual Head of the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide, His Eminence, Reverend Emmanuel ...